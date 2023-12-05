Politics Vietnam, Laos step up legislative cooperation in culture, education Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for Culture and Education Nguyen Dac Vinh met with Chairwoman of the Lao NA’s Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs Thoummaly Vongphachanh in Vientiane on December 4, discussing bilateral cooperation within their realm.

Politics Vietnamese, Algerian parties bolster relationship Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh had a meeting on December 4 to congratulate Abdelkrim Benmbarek for being elected as Secretary General of Algeria’s National Liberation Front (FLN) Party.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 5 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Belarusian Prime Minister to pay official visit to Vietnam Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko will pay an official visit to Vietnam on December 6-9 at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.