The Vietnam Coast Guard delegation is welcomed at Zhangzhou port (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnamese and Chinese delegate pose for a photo in front of Vessel CSB 8002 (Photo: qdnd.vn)

– Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG)’s Vessel CSB 8002 and a delegation led by Colonel Doan Ngoc Triet, Deputy Commander of Coast Guard Region 2, are visiting Guangzhou city, China’s Guangdong province.On December 4, the ship docked at Zhangzhou port where it was welcomed by Director of the China Coast Guard (CCG) Major General Yu Zhong and leaders of the Chinese locality.Yu highlighted the sound relations between China and Vietnam as well as the fruitful cooperation between the two forces.He said he believes that the visit will help lift up bilateral law enforcement cooperation between the two sides to a new height, contributing to the stable and sustainable growth of the Vietnam-China ties Major General Le Quang Dao, Commander of the VCG Command who attended the event, said that the visit affirms the close coordination between the two forces, contributing to reinforcing the friendship and solidarity between the two Parties, States and peoples.As scheduled, during their stay in China, the Vietnam ese delegation will visit CCG ships and join their Chinese counterpart in a joint exercise on search and rescue work and fire prevention. They will take part in sports activities and tour a number of cultural sites in Guangzhou./.