Politics 15th National Assembly election: 16 self-nominated candidates in HCM City The election committee of Ho Chi Minh City has received the dossiers of 52 candidates in the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly, among whom 16 are self-nominated.

Politics Vietnam, Cuba seek measures to enhance bilateral ties Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla on March 16 to discuss measures and orientations to further special friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Politics National Assembly’s legal committee convenes 34th session The National Assembly (NA)’s Committee on Legal Affairs virtually convened its 34th plenary session in Hanoi on March 16 under the chair of its Chairman Hoang Thanh Tung.