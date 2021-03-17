Vietnam concerned about military escalation in Yemen
At the UN Security Council’s online meeting on the Yemen situation on March 16 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, expressed his concern over the military escalation in Yemen, especially Marib and Taiz.
Speaking at the UN Security Council’s online meeting on the Yemen situation on March 16, the ambassador called on relevant sides to observe the UN Secretary General’s call for a ceasefire, the end of the war and the resumption of negotiations on a national ceasefire.
He also appealed to the international community to further support Yemen and the concerned parties to comply with the international humanitarian law and pay more heed to woman and child protection.
The parties should press ahead with the implementation of the Stockholm Agreement and the Riyadh Agreement, with the UN playing the intermediary role, he said.
At the meeting, Vietnam also called on the sides to practise restraint and create optimal conditions for the political process in Yemen, as well as regional peace and stability.
It was reported that more than 20 million Yemen people need humanitarian aid, five million stay on the brink of famine and one million others have been forced to leave their homes.
Humanitarian activities face difficulties due to a funding shortage and the economic crisis.
Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, said financial commitments to Yemen in 2021 reached only 1.7 billion USD.
It is less than half of the amount needed for this year’s response plan, and nearly 1 billion USD less than last year’s figure, according to the UN official.
Given this, he urged the international community to increase assistance commitments to Yemen. /.