At the UNSC meeting (Photo: VNA)

Despite recently marking the one-year anniversary of the transitional government, progress is lagging – including in reconstituting a Transitional National Legislature, constitution-making, transitional justice, and economic reform, according to Shearer, he pointed out.Other UNSC member countries called on the transitional government and relevant sides in South Sudan to continue with efforts in realising the 2018 peace agreement, and building the Transitional National Legislature.Vietnam officially joined UN peace-keeping operations and sent representatives to the UNMISS in 2014. The country has deployed a level-2 field hospital No. 2 in Bentiu, South Sudan, and will launch another field hospital later this month./.