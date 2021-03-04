Vietnam calls for accelerating transition in South Sudan
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the UN, on March 3 called on the government and relevant sides in South Sudan to accelerate the transitional process and take effective measures to handle violence among communities.
UN peace-keeping forces in Leer, South Sudan (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Speaking at an online meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the ambassador spoke highly of positive developments in South Sudan given difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, flood and food insecurity.
He hailed the role of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), neighbouring countries and regional organisations in promoting the peace process and development in South Sudan.
Vietnam will make more contributions to UNMISS activities and promote women’s participation in the mission, while calling for optimal material facilities for women in the mission, he pledged.
David Shearer, head of the UNMISS, said “Because of the collective efforts of so many…South Sudan is in a better state.”
However, he stated that “it is inching forward – frustratingly slowly – with still so much to do”.
At the UNSC meeting (Photo: VNA)
Despite recently marking the one-year anniversary of the transitional government, progress is lagging – including in reconstituting a Transitional National Legislature, constitution-making, transitional justice, and economic reform, according to Shearer, he pointed out.
Other UNSC member countries called on the transitional government and relevant sides in South Sudan to continue with efforts in realising the 2018 peace agreement, and building the Transitional National Legislature.
Vietnam officially joined UN peace-keeping operations and sent representatives to the UNMISS in 2014. The country has deployed a level-2 field hospital No. 2 in Bentiu, South Sudan, and will launch another field hospital later this month./.