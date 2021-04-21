Politics Vietnam values all-rounded cooperation with Poland: FM Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son affirmed Vietnam attaches importance to and wants to foster cooperation across all fields with Poland during a phone talks with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau on April 20.

Politics Party leader extends sympathy to Cambodia over pandemic resurgence Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of sympathy to Cambodian People's Party (CPP) President and Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Techo Hun Sen over the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Politics State President addresses 2021 Boao Forum for Asia President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a message to the 2021 Boao Forum for Asia, which opened in Hainan, China, on April 20.

Politics NA leader lauds ethnic minority committee’s contributions to success in 14th tenure National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue chaired a working session with NA Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs on April 20, during which he lauded the contribution of the committee to the overall success of the 14th NA tenure.