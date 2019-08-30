New Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Goncharuk takes his oath in front of the country's parliament in Kiev on August 29 (Photo: AFP/VNA)

– Leaders of Vietnam on August 30 extended congratulations to the new heads of Ukrainian government and parliament on their elections.Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc offered congratulations to his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Goncharuk.Meanwhile, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan sent a congratulatory message to Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament Dmytro Razumkov.The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh sent congratulations to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko.-VNA