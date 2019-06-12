Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)

– Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong sent a congratulatory message on June 12 to President of the Russia Federation V. Putin on the occasion of Russia Day (June 12).The same day, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc cabled a congratulatory message to Prime Minister D. Medvedev.In these messages, the Vietnamese leaders wrote: “… We greatly rejoiced at immense achievements the Russian Federation has achieved in maintaining its socio-political stability, developing the economy, unceasingly improving people’s living conditions, and proving its important role and position in the international arena…”“2019 marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on fundamental principles of the friendship between Vietnam and the Russian Federation. We believe that built on the time-honored traditional ties, huge potential for cooperation and experience in the field gained over decades, and determination of the two countries’ leaders and people, the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will attain strong developments across the fields, contributing to the respective country’s development…”.On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh sent his greetings to Foreign Minister S. Lavrov.-VNA