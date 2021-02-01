World Foreign media outlets report on election of Vietnam’s new leadership The election of the 13th Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat at the ongoing 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has received wide coverage on foreign media.

World Vietnamese-French women’s AO lawsuit wins public support in France Hundreds of people gathered in Paris on January 30 to show their support for Vietnamese Agent Orange/dioxine victims after a litigation session of the Crown Court of Evry city for the case filled by Vietnamese-French woman Tran To Nga against 14 multinational companies for producing and selling chemical toxins sprayed by US forces in the war in Vietnam.