Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang (C) attends the 41st session of the Vietnam-Cuba Intergovernmental Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Havana (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang held talks with Cuban Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Ricardo Cabrisas on April 15 (local time), as part of his visit to the Latin American country.



The Vietnamese official expressed gratitude for the sincere and fraternal assistance by Leader Fidel Castro, Cuban leader generations, and people towards Vietnam in its struggle for national liberation, construction, and defence.



He affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to the special relations of traditional solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Cuba and will always stand by the side of the brotherly country in the current context of difficulties and challenges, adding the Vietnamese government is determined to implement projects supporting Cuba in strengthening agricultural production.

Deputy PM Quang suggested the Cuban government provide support and create favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to invest in the Latin American nation.



Cabrisas affirmed the Cuban government’s determination to further deepen the Vietnam – Cuba fraternal relationship, expressing his belief that the visit will contribute to effectively implementing agreements between the two countries’ high-ranking leaders.



He thanked Vietnam for helping maintain a stable commercial rice supply and assisting Cuba in developing food and seafood production, affirming that cooperation with Vietnam is of strategic importance in the current context.



The Cuban official highly valued Vietnam’s investment and business projects in Cuba in various sectors including commerce, industrial infrastructure, construction materials, essential goods, renewable energy, and agriculture; saying that these have contributed to stabilising and developing Cuba’s economy.

|

Host and guest reviewed bilateral cooperation projects and discussed measures to promote economic, trade, and investment relations, and to improve the effectiveness of the activities of the Vietnam-Cuba Intergovernmental Committee mechanism, as well as collaborative projects in various fields.



They agreed to continue close coordination in implementing high-level agreements reached, further enhance the effectiveness of the mechanism in promoting key cooperation projects, and find solutions to support Vietnamese businesses in doing business and investing in Cuba.



Earlier, the 41st session of the Vietnam-Cuba Intergovernmental Committee took place in Havana on April 12 - 15, seeking ways to expand and diversify bilateral economic relations in commensurate with the traditional political relationship between the two Parties, States, and peoples./.