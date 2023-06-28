Vietnamese delegation meet with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez during their visit to Cuba. (Photo: VNA)

Havana (VNA) – A delegation of the Party Central Committee’s Foreign Relations Commission led by its chairman Le Hoai Trung paid a visit to Cuba from June 25-26.

Within the visit’s framework, the delegation met with may Cuban high-ranking officials and held talks with a Cuban Party delegation led by Ratmir Lozada García, head of the Department of International Relations of the Cuban Communist Party's Central Committee.

The delegation offered flowers to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh at the park named after him in Havana and visited the Vietnam-Cuba Project for the development of rice production in the province of Matanzas.



At the working sessions, Trung conveyed greetings from the leaders of the Party and the State of Vietnam to the Cuban leaders, affirming the importance attached by the Vietnamese Party, State, and people to the traditional special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba.

He spoke highly of the achievements that Cuba recorded in its socio-economic development, maintaining political stability, and ensuring national defense and security despite many difficulties.

The official affirmed that Vietnam opposes unilateral embargoes against Cuba and asks for the removal of the embargoes.

Trung briefed Cuban officials on the results of cooperation between the two Parties and their agencies and introduced them to a book by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam.

Vietnamese delegation meets with head of the Economic-Productive Department of the Communist Party of Cuba’s Central Committee Joel Queipo Ruiz. (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, the Cuban officials expressed their gratitude for the valuable support and assistance of the Party, State, and people of Vietnam for the Cuban revolutionary cause.

They emphasised that Cuba attaches special importance to friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam and wishes to strengthen exchanges and high-level contacts between the two sides in the coming time.

During the talks between the foreign relations offices of the two Party Central Committees, the two sides discussed specific cooperation directions and measures, and agreed to strengthen coordination in the implementation of the Agreement on Exchange and Cooperation for the 2023-2028 period between the two Parties, contributing to the implementation of common perceptions and high-level agreements, especially the content of high-level online talks between the Party General Secretary Trong and First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel./.