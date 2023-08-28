Vietnamese and Cuban representatives at the signing ceremony of memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation between Binh Duong province and Artemisa province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee Vu Hai Ha received in Hanoi on August 28 received a delegation from Cuba-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group led by its Vice President, Governor of Cuba’s Artemisa province Ricardo Concepcion Rodriguez.

Ha, who is also President of the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Parliamentarians Group and the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association, emphasised that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people always attach great importance to and wish to further tighten the traditional relationship of solidarity, friendship, and traditional cooperation with the Party, State and the people of Cuba.

Vietnam is willing to accompany Cuba in the process of national construction and defense and to share the country’s experience so as to help Cuba overcome difficulties and challenges, he said.

Ha spoke highly of the increasingly close, effective, and practical cooperation relationship between Binh Duong province and Artemisa which contributes to consolidating and strengthening the traditional friendship between Vietnam - Cuba.

He suggested the Friendship Parliamentary Groups of the two National Assemblies strengthen exchanges and cooperation.

For his part, the Cuban official emphasised the delegation’s visit to Vietnam is an opportunity for them to learn more about the country and people of Vietnam, and of Vietnam's experiences in the national development, thereby contributing to further tightening the solidarity, friendship, and cooperation between the two countries, National Assemblies, and peoples.

He said that Cuba attaches special importance to promoting cooperation with Vietnam, especially in the context that Cuba is facing many difficulties due to the economic embargo and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official wishes to have more opportunities for cooperation between localities of the two countries in general, and between the provinces of Artemisa and Binh Duong in particular, especially in the fields that the two sides are interested in and have advantages./.