Business Tra fish nets impressive export growth Tra fish exports recorded impressive growth in the first 10 months of 2022, with turnover eclipsing the 2.2 billion USD mark.

Business Vietnam, Laos eye 2 billion USD in two-way trade Vietnam and Laos expect to achieve 2 billion USD in two-way trade in the near future, given that the figure surged 28.2% annually to 1.4 billion USD in ten months of this year, heard a forum held in Vientiane on November 25.

Business Dong Nai eyes selective FDI attraction The southern province of Dong Nai, with its geographical and transport strength, has the advantage to promote selective attraction of foreign direct investment (FDI).

Business Financial policies for socio-economic growth featured at forum Financial policies for socio-economic growth and development in the new context is the theme of the annual Vietnam Finance Forum 2022 held in the central city of Da Nang on November 25.