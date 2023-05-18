The Vietnamese women’s football team will play against Japan, Uzbekistan and India in Group C of the 2024 Paris Olympic second qualification round.(Photo courtesy of organisers)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese women’s football team will play against Japan, Uzbekistan and India in Group C of the 2024 Paris Olympic second qualification round to be held in October and November this year, according to the draw held by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on May 18.

Meanwhile, Group A includes hosts Australia, Taiwan (China), the Philippines and Iran while Group B comprises hosts China, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.



The second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Football Qualifying Tournament will feature 12 teams who have been divided into three groups.



The top teams of the three groups and the best-placed runners-up will play for the two spots for the Paris 2024 Olympics in the final round to be held in February 2024.

Vietnam is currently rank 33rd in the FIFA’s latest rankings while Japan, Uzbekistan and India are in the 11th, 50th and 61st places, respectively.

The Japanese women's football team are rated as the No 1 seed of the group and will almost certainly take the first place. The Vietnamese team are striving to win the second place in the group so they can be able to compete for another spot as the runners-up with the best performance./.