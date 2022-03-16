Accordingly, travelers entering Vietnam via air routes have to present proof of negative SARS-CoV-2 tests. People entering via road, sea, and rail will be subject to the same requirements.

If arrivals cannot show proof of negative tests, they are required to take a test in the first 24 hours from the time of arrival. If the results are negative, they may travel outside of their place of accommodation, with public health measures still in place.

In case the results are positive, they must notify health authorities for further instructions.

For those who have no negative COVID-19 results prior to entry, the ministry asks them not to make rest stops or contact with other people along the way from the border gate to their place of accommodation.

For children under two years old, it is unnecessary to take COVID-19 tests.

In all cases, visitors are asked to frequently wear masks and disinfect their hands./.

VNA