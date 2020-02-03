Vietnam enhances defence ties with Russia
Defence Minister Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Defence Minister Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich on February 3 began an official visit to Russia at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Gen. Sergey Shoigu.
The seven-day trip aims to strengthen the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
It is also expected to foster strategic and long-lasting trust, defence ties and military technical cooperation in line with signed international agreements and treaties in a practical and effective manner for mutual benefit.
On the occasion, the two ministers will review bilateral defence cooperation and activities during the Vietnam-Russia and Russia-Vietnam Year (2019-2020)./.