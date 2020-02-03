Politics Canadian friends appreciate Vietnam communist party’s leadership Philip Fernandez, a member of the Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) and the Communist Party of Canada, has affirmed the indispensible leadership role of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in the country’s achievements.

Politics People-to-people diplomacy helps strengthen Vietnam-Czech friendship People-to-people diplomacy is one of the channels to help strengthen the long-standing friendship between Vietnam and the Czech Republic.

Politics Vietnam, Czech Republic mark 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ho Minh Tuan highlighted milestones in Vietnam – Czech Republic ties during an interview recently granted to the Vietnam News Agency, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties (February 2).

Politics Vinh Phuc’s achievements manifestation of Party’s sound Doi Moi policy Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on February 1 marking the 90th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3) and the 70th founding anniversary of the locality (February 12).