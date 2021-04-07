Vietnam expected to further open markets to global economy: Bloomberg
The new Vietnamese leaders are expected to uphold the country’s long-held policies, including further opening its markets to the global economy and balancing relations with China and the US, said Bloomberg.
Hanoi (VNA) – The new Vietnamese leaders are expected to uphold the country’s long-held policies, including further opening its markets to the global economy and balancing relations with China and the US, said Bloomberg.
The election of a new President and Prime Minister in Vietnam on April 5 has attracted attention of international media.
Nikkei Asia English-language newsmagazine quoted Prof Carl Thayer at Australia’s New South Wales University as saying that PM Chinh has the support of a large number of members of the Party Central Committee.
Thayer added that the new PM’s immediate priorities have already been determined, which are defeating the COVID-19 pandemic and kick-starting Vietnam's economic recovery.
In an article by AP, Thayer was quoted as speaking highly of Phuc’s contributions to the economic growth and the fight against COVID-19 in Vietnam during his tenure as Prime Minister.
During his time as prime minister, the country sustained the economic growth of 7 percent up until last year when COVID-19 hit the world, the article noted.
Xinhua News Agency reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of congratulations to President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, while Chinese Premier Li Keqiang cabled his congratulatory message to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
In his message to President Phuc, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed a hope that the Russia-Vietnam strategic partnership will continue to flourish, TASS news agency reported./.
The election of a new President and Prime Minister in Vietnam on April 5 has attracted attention of international media.
Nikkei Asia English-language newsmagazine quoted Prof Carl Thayer at Australia’s New South Wales University as saying that PM Chinh has the support of a large number of members of the Party Central Committee.
Thayer added that the new PM’s immediate priorities have already been determined, which are defeating the COVID-19 pandemic and kick-starting Vietnam's economic recovery.
In an article by AP, Thayer was quoted as speaking highly of Phuc’s contributions to the economic growth and the fight against COVID-19 in Vietnam during his tenure as Prime Minister.
During his time as prime minister, the country sustained the economic growth of 7 percent up until last year when COVID-19 hit the world, the article noted.
Xinhua News Agency reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of congratulations to President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, while Chinese Premier Li Keqiang cabled his congratulatory message to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
In his message to President Phuc, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed a hope that the Russia-Vietnam strategic partnership will continue to flourish, TASS news agency reported./.