Politics Mass mobilisation helps reinforce ties between Party, State, people: Party official Achievements in mass mobilisation work recorded over the last five years have contributed significantly to enhancing the close ties between the Party, the State, and the people, a Party official said at a conference in Hanoi on December 31. ​

Politics 2020 - A year for Vietnam to assert mettle, stature Foreign media view 2020 as a truly special year for Vietnam as the country has not only performed the dual role of ASEAN Chair and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) but also done a good job of concurrently containing COVID-19 and sustaining economic growth.

Politics MPI deserves captain role: PM With its contributions over the past 75 years, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) deserves the role of the captain who steers the economic ship to the sea, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on December 31.

Politics Ordinance on preferences for revolutionary contributors announced The Presidential Office held a press conference in Hanoi on December 31 to announce an order of the State President on the promulgation of an ordinance on preferential treatment for People with meritorious service to the revolution.