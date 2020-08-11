Business Travel firms suffer losses after tour cancellations due to COVID-19 Travel firms have suffered great losses from thousands of recent tour cancellations due to a new outbreak of COVID-19, according to tourism associations.

Business Vietnam aims to have 2,000 supporting businesses Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a resolution to promote the development of support industries with the aim of having 2,000 enterprises capable of directly supplying parts for multinational corporations in ten years.

Business Banks to continually cut costs to aid COVID-19 affected firms The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has asked banks to further reduce operating costs in the remaining months of the year in order to continue lowering interest rates to support COVID-19 affected firms and individuals.

Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,217 VND per USD on August 11, up 2 VND from the previous day.