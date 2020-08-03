Business Tien Giang revives durian orchards hit by saltwater intrusion The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has stepped up measures to recover durian orchards damaged by severe saltwater intrusion and drought in the 2019 – 2020 dry season.

Business Hanoi urged to improve infrastructure system, administrative reforms Hanoi should focus on improving its infrastructure system while hastening administrative reforms to attract investors eyeing Vietnam amid the global production shift, experts have said.

Business Reference exchange rate down 6 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,207 VND per USD on August 3, down 6 VND from the last working day of the previous week (July 31).

Business Retailers increase stocks to ensure supply in all circumstances Retailers have prepared goods to ensure adequate supply in all circumstances and have continued measures to safeguard the health of customers and staff amid new cases of COVID-19 that have occurred via community transmission.