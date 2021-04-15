At a meeting with Cambodian Ambassador Chay Navuth, Giang spoke highly of efforts by the Cambodian government, army and people in the COVID-19 combat.They shared the view that defence collaboration is one of the major pillars of the relations between the two countries, and consented to step up delegation exchanges in the time ahead.

During a reception for Chinese Ambassador Xiong Bo, Giang affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its relations with China, and will make all-out efforts to consolidate and strengthen the time-honoured relationship and the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with the neighbouring country.The minister briefed the ambassador on upcoming defence external activities to be held by Vietnam and China in the time ahead.

Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang (left) and Russian Ambassador Konstantin Vnukov (Photo: VNA)

Meeting with Russian Ambassador Konstantin Vnukov, the minister said Vietnam always treasures the long-standing relations with Russia, and will do its utmost to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, covering collaboration in national defence and technical military.He called on the ambassador, in any position, to make more contributions to the bilateral ties.The two sides reviewed the organisation of defence activities within Vietnam Year in Russia and Russia Year in Vietnam and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the treaty on basic principles for Vietnam-Russia friendship in 2019, and the 70th anniversary of the Vietnam-Russia diplomatic relations last year.The countries are working hard to prepare for the Army Games this year./.