French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery on June 14 met with Vietnamese alumni who studied at the Ecole Nationale d'Administration (ENA) (national school of administration) of France, and important partners in charge of training and fostering senior Vietnamese cadres.



In his speech, Warnery affirmed said his country will continue its cooperation with Vietnamese ministries, sectors, research institutes and partners in this field, he noted.



The French academy has cooperation agreements with the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, the National Academy of Public Administration and the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam. It has so far trained nearly 150 Vietnamese senior administrative officers.



According to Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Truong Hai Long, his ministry, with the support of the French Embassy in Vietnam, has successfully organised many activities with French partners in the spheres of administrative reform, public service, and training and fostering civil servants.



Long expressed the hope that the French academy will continue its traditional cooperation with Vietnamese partners and further strengthen support for the country, helping it develop a professional, responsible, dynamic, transparent and effective public administration./.