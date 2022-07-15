The results placed Vietnam at the 4th position out of the 104 teams participating in the competition, behind China, the Republic of Korean, and the US.

The gold medals belonged to 12th grader Ngo Quy Dang and 11th grader Pham Viet Hung, both from the Hanoi University of Science High School for the Gifted under the Hanoi National University. Notably, Dang got a perfect score of 42/42.

The silver medalists were Pham Hoang Son from the High School for the Gifted under the Ho Chi Minh City National University, and Nguyen Dai Duong from the Lam Son High School for the Gifted in Thanh Hoa province.

The two bronze medals went to Vu Ngoc Binh and Hoang Tien Nguyen from the northern province of Vinh Phuc and the central province of Nghe An./.

VNA