Vietnam gains international trust thanks to responsible contributions: Researcher
Vietnam’s participation in the UN peacekeeping operations has come from its sense of responsibility. (Photo: VNA)Sydney (VNA) – Vietnam has gained a position and reputation in the international arena thanks to its contributions to the international community, a researcher has said, mentioning the country’s engagement in United Nations peacekeeping operations.
Dr. Nguyen Hong Hai, a researcher at the Centre for Policy Futures under the University of Queensland in Australia, told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondent that Vietnam’s participation in the UN peacekeeping operations has come from its sense of responsibility.
Therefore, the country has won the trust of the UN, partners and host countries, Hai noted.
According to the researcher, Vietnam is a pioneer in joining international conventions on human rights, adding that Vietnam is the first country in Asia and the second in Asia-Pacific to sign and ratify the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.
Vietnam has also joined and ratified the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination against Women and the Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities.
It has integrated provisions of the conventions into domestic laws, making the national legal framework for the disadvantaged groups more perfect and suitable with international standards.
During two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese State and Government worked hard to ensure people’s rights by providing free-of-charge medical services and vaccination, and launching packages in support of affected businesses and people, the researcher said.
Hai also cited statistics by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as saying that Vietnam lifted 40 million people out of poverty between 1993 and 2014, saying Vietnam’s outstanding economic development has been acknowledged by many international experts./.