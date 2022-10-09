Politics Party chief lauds contributions of book publishing, printing, distribution sector Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has commended contributions made by the book publishing, printing and distribution sector in his congratulatory letter sent to the sector on the 70th anniversary of its traditional day (October 10, 1952 - 2022).

Politics National master plan for 2021-2030 scrutinised at Party Central Committee’s plenum An orientation scheme of the national master plan for the period of 2021 – 2030, with a vision to 2050 was a focus of the sixth working day of the 13th Party Central Committee’s sixth plenum on October 8.

Politics Vietnam promotes environmental, climate diplomacy to serve development Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva, attended and delivered speeches at two panel discussions of the Building Bridges Week (BBW) held in Switzerland from October 3-7.

Politics Vietnam affirms to promote rule of law at national, international levels Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), on October 7 affirmed Vietnam’s commitments to promoting the rule of law at the national and international levels while attending a debate on this issue chaired by the UN’s Sixth Committee (Legal).