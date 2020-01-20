Vietnam Germany Innovation Network holds founding congress
The Vietnam Germany Innovation Network (VGI Network) held its founding congress recently in Berlin with the participation of Vietnamese professors, doctors and scientists living and working across Germany.
At the founding congress of the Vietnam Germany Innovation Network (VGI Network) (Photo: VNA)
Berlin (VNA) – The Vietnam Germany Innovation Network (VGI Network) held its founding congress recently in Berlin with the participation of Vietnamese professors, doctors and scientists living and working across Germany.
According to Professor Nguyen Xuan Thinh, head of the network’s representative board, the VGI Network aims to create a foundation for cooperation between Vietnamese and German scientists and researchers, while supporting Vietnamese scientists in Germany in their life, research and work.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu said the network will help strengthen solidarity, connections and support between members to implement practical activities contributing to Vietnam’s socio-economic development.
He hoped the network will expand to increase its operational efficiency.
The network will serve as a forum for scientists to exchange ideas to create new technologies and innovations in various fields such as culture, society, economy, health care, and the environment.
It will also connect experts and scientists from Vietnam, Germany and Europe to share experience and information about the demands of their respective markets as well as programmes and projects to promote science-technology development.
One of the important goals of the network is supporting Vietnamese scientists and young intellectuals in Germany to study and conduct research.
The congress elected a 21-member executive board of the VGI Network with Professor Nguyen Xuan Thinh voted in as chairman./.