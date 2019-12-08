Vietnam businesses in Germany urged to help boost bilateral ties
Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)
Berlin (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Minh Vu has urged the Vietnamese Entrepreneurs in Germany to play a part in boosting the two countries’ relations.
He made the statement at the 6th congress of the Vietnamese Entrepreneurs in Germany held in Berlin on December 7.
Ambassador Vu spoke highly of what the association has done, saying he expects it will expand its member network across Germany and help Vietnamese people in Germany stay united, contributing to enhancing the bilateral ties.
The association’s activities must be centred around its members and timely support should be provided to the members to help them solve difficulties in business, he continued, Vu added.
The diplomat also updated the participating Vietnamese businesses on an action programme on the bilateral strategic partnership recently inked between the two countries’ foreign ministries for the 2019 – 2021 period to deepen the ties in all areas.
Once the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTU) takes effect, it will open big opportunities for entrepreneurs from both sides, so they must seize these chances and act as a bridge to beef up the two countries’ comprehensive partnership.
He also wanted the association and its members will take part in a series of event to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Vietnam-Germany diplomatic ties next year, contributing to strengthening the two peoples’ friendship and cooperation.
During the congress, a new executive committee was voted with 19 members and Vo Van Long was elected as president of the association./.