Vietnam – good model for developing countries: UN Secretary-General
Vietnam serves as a good model for many developing countries, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said at a meeting with President Vo Van Thuong on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF 3) in Beijing, China, on October 18.
President Vo Van Thuong (R) and UN Secretary-General António Guterres at their meeting on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, China, on October 18. (Photo: VNA)Beijing (VNA) – Vietnam serves as a good model for many developing countries, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said at a meeting with President Vo Van Thuong on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, China, on October 18.
Thuong highly evaluated the role and contributions of the Secretary-General and the UN in promoting international peace, stability, and security and affirmed Vietnam's readiness to support and make contributions to such efforts.
The State leader said Vietnam consistently considers the UN a leading organisation for global peace, cooperation, and development, as well as a trustworthy, loyal, and long-standing partner of Vietnam in all of its development stages.
Vietnam is actively working with UN organisations to implement a variety of cooperative activities such as the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, climate change response, digital transformation, green transition, social equity, and UN peacekeeping missions, Thuong said.
He urged the UN to continue supporting Vietnam in its implementation of international commitments, including Our Common Agenda (OCA) – the Secretary-General's vision for the future of global cooperation – and of national development goals.
For his part, Guterres expressed his gratitude for Vietnam's excellent cooperation with and support for the UN in a range of priority activities, particularly peacekeeping, international security, climate change, sustainable development, and water and food security.
Describing Vietnam as an important partner of the UN, he expressed his hope that the Southeast Asian nation will make greater contributions to global governance.
Fully agreeing with Vietnam's perspectives on upholding multilateralism and international law, and improving the effectiveness of international institutions, the Secretary-General wished the country will successfully realise its goals of peace and prosperity, and continue its contributions and responsibilities to the world and the UN. He also affirmed his strong commitment to assisting Vietnam in its sustainable development efforts and climate change response.
Regarding the regional situation, the two leaders concurred on the need to uphold the respect for law, promote the role of dialogue and cooperation mechanisms between regional organisations and the UN, and support the centrality of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)./.