Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 18 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Indian sailing training ship visits HCM City Sailing training ship INS Sudarshini of the Indian Navy docked at Ho Chi Minh City international port on October 18, beginning a friendly visit to the southern metropolis of Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia boost economic cooperation for sustainable development A joint delegation of the National Assemblies (NAs) of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia had a working session with officials of Vietnamese localities in the CLV Development Triangle area in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on October 18.

Politics President Vo Van Thuong receives Cambodian Prime Minister in Bejing President Vo Van Thuong received Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Beijing, China, on October 18 on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF).