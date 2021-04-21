Health No new COVID-19 cases recorded on April 20 morning Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6am on April 20, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Australia, UNICEF join hands to aid COVID-19 vaccine delivery in Vietnam The Australian Embassy in Hanoi and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have announced a 13.5 million AUD package to support the introduction and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines doses in Vietnam.

Health Vietnam records six new imported COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded six new COVID-19 cases, including two Indian experts and four Vietnamese citizens, in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 19.