Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report on April 21 morning
A health worker of the Vinh General Hospital gets vaccinated against COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded no new cases of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6am April 21, keeping the national tally at 2,801, according to the Health Ministry.
Out of the total infections, 2,490 were given the all-clear, while the death toll remained at 35.
Among patients still under treatment, 12 have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, 11 twice and 17 thrice.
Meanwhile, 39,385 people are under quarantine nationwide, including 514 at hospitals, 23,870 at concentrated quarantine facilities and 14,991 at their residences.
The ministry also informed that on April 20, additional 14,386 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in 17 provinces and cities, raising the total number of vaccinated people to 106.929 in 27 localities./.
