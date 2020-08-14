Vietnam helps Bangladesh, Sri Lanka fight COVID-19
Empowered by the Prime Minister, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung on August 14 presented medical equipment worth 60,000 USD as a relief package of the Vietnamese Government and people to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to support their fight against COVID-19.
Medical supply handover ceremony for Bangladesh (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Empowered by the Prime Minister, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung on August 14 presented medical equipment worth 60,000 USD as a relief package of the Vietnamese Government and people to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to support their fight against COVID-19.
The Vietnamese official said the pandemic is developing complicatedly in many countries in the world, including Vietnam. However, the Southeast Asian nation wants to support regional and international friends in this difficult time.
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are traditional friends of Vietnam and boast sound bilateral relations over the past decades, he said.
Ambassadors of the two countries thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for their support and spoke highly of Vietnam’s COVID-19 response.
They affirmed to continue strengthening coordination and sharing information with Vietnam in protecting health and safety for people./.