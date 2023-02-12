Business First batch of ‘Dien’ pomelos exported to UK First ‘Dien’ pomelos from the northern province of Hoa Binh have been available on the shelves of Longdan supermarkets in the UK, receiving the welcome of the Vietnamese community in the country and local consumers.

Business VinFast delivers 358 electric cars in January The VinFast Trading Service Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary automaker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, delivered 358 electric vehicles (EVs) to its customers in January.

Business Work starts on Aeon Mall Hue Work on Aeon Mall Hue, the seventh mall of Aeon in Vietnam and the first of its kind in the central region, began on February 11 in Thua Thien-Hue province.