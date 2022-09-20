Business High-tech FDI drives Vietnam’s economic evolution High-tech foreign investments will continue to propel Vietnam’s economic growth for years to come, Michael Kokalari, chief economist at investment fund VinaCapital, has said.

Business Reference exchange rate up 6 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,301 VND/USD on September 20, up 6 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic First approved batch of Vietnamese durians en route to China The first batch of six containers of Vietnamese durian from the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak that have passed stringent safety guidelines began its journey to China on September 17.