The Vietnam ese delegation works with the High Council of the Judiciary. (Photo: VNA)

Rome, October 21 (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation from the Vietnamese Ministry of Justice led by Deputy Minister Phan Chi Hieu paid a working visit to Italy from October 19-21.

At a working session with the Italian Ministry of Justice, the two sides reviewed their judicial and legal cooperation, especially since the two ministries signed a Memorandum of Understanding on October 27, 2016.

To realise the MoU, the Vietnamese Ministry of Justice built a draft bilateral cooperation programme for the 2023-2024 period, with specific and comprehensive cooperation plans, focusing on judicial and legal activities, management of judicial vocations and personnel training.

Chief of the Department of Judicial Affairs Nicola Russo pledged to step up the bilateral cooperation programme for the 2023-2024 period.



Both sides attended a workshop on the experience and role of the Ministry of Justice in the management of judicial occupations.

The Vietnamese delegation also held working sessions with the High Council of the Judiciary, the National Council of Notaries, the International Chamber of Arbitration, the Sapienza University of Rome and the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy.



Hieu expressed his belief that the working results during the visit will contribute to deepening ties between the two justice ministries as well as judicial cooperation between the two nations./.