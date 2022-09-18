Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung has put forward solutions to promote trade between Vietnam and Italy in an interview with Vietnam News Agency on the eve of the Italy-Vietnam Economic Forum which is scheduled to take place in Rome on September 19.



The first solution is to materialise the results achieved at the 7th meeting of the Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation held in Hanoi last June.



He pointed out that organisation of this forum is an example that will attract the attention of many Italian enterprises.



The ambassador also highlighted the need to promote cooperation with Italian localities, focusing on the economy, trade and investment fields. Hung noted that the embassy has conducted working visits to different cities and presented to Italian government and business leaders the image of Vietnam as an outstanding partner with great potential in the region.



The third solution is to participate in exhibitions and fairs held in Italy, introduce Vietnam's products and supply capabilities, and connect business opportunities.



According to the diplomat, supporting Vietnamese companies to promote trade and investment in Italy, as well as helping them in finding reliable partners, ensuring the best benefits for them is also a good measure.



He went on to say that the embassy also assists Italian companies to connect with labour sources in Vietnam, promoting cooperation in new fields such as labour export.



The last solution is to help solve and remove difficulties for domestic companies, he said.



According to the diplomat, the potential for economic and trade cooperation between the two countries is enormous. The two-way trade turnover between the two countries rose 21% in 2021 to 5.6 billion USD.



Hung expressed his confidence that the forum will be an opportunity for companies, importers and exporters from the two countries to meet and promote cooperation./.