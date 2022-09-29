Taste of Italy Week opens in HCM City
Delegates cut ribbon to launch Taste of Italy Week (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The MM Mega Market Vietnam Company, in collaboration with some trade promotion organisations and the Italian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, opened the Taste of Italy week in the southern metropolis.
The event is also the start for a series of activities on promotions and tasting Italian cuisine in 12 MM centres across the country.
Italian food introduced at MM Mega Market (Photo: VNA)Until the end of October 12, consumers have chances to enjoy Italy’s typical food and beverages, and buy its products at attractive prices.
Italian Consul General Enrico Padula said that Vietnam is one of 10 emerging markets in the Italian Government's priority to develop trade and investment relations. Currently, Vietnam is Italy's largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
In the first eight months of 2022, two-way trade between Vietnam and Italy reached 4.25 billion USD, up 13.9% year-on-year. And there are nearly 6,000 Italian businesses investing in Vietnam./.