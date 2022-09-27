

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (right) in a meeting with Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on September 27. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on September 27 hosted a reception for Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, during which the two sides discussed measures to strengthen ties.



Welcoming Singh’s visit to HCM City as the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Nen expressed his delight at the results of their bilateral ties in recent years.



He spoke highly of India’s support for Vietnam, including HCM City, to fight COVID-19, demonstrating the long-standing solidarity between the people of the two nations, particularly during a time of hardship.



Nen also extended congratulations on the success of the Horasis India Meeting 2022 held in neighbouring Binh Duong province from September 25 – 26.



There is plenty of room for Vietnam and India, as well as HCM City and its Indian partners, to beef up cooperation, he emphasised, proposing the two sides step up partnership in areas of mutual interest and strength, including trade, investment, information technology, culture, education and training, and agriculture.



Thanking Nen for his reception, Singh said Vietnam remains one of the important pillars in India’s Look East Policy and regional foreign policies. India wishes to take bilateral ties with Vietnam to a new height, bringing practical benefits to the people of both countries.



He expressed his hope to work with Vietnam, particularly HCM City, to foster economic cooperation and fully capitalise on advantages to improve partnerships among small- and medium-sized enterprises and those involved in healthcare, education, smart city development and green energy.



The Indian official also asked for Vietnam’s continued support at multilateral forums and urged authorities of Vietnam and HCM City to create favourable conditions for Indian enterprises and communities./.