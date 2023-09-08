Sci-Tech HCM City launches electronics and semiconductor centre A ceremony was held by the Saigon Hi-tech Park (SHTP) Management Board on September 6 to launch the Electronics and Semiconductor Centre (ESC).

Sci-Tech Over 300 technological brands introduced at NEPCON Vietnam 2023 The International Electronics Manufacturing Technology Trade Exhibition and Conference (NEPCON Vietnam 2023) kicked off in Hanoi on September 6, featuring nearly 300 brands of technology, machinery and equipment.

Sci-Tech 14 Vietnamese scientists named in world rankings by research.com The website Research.com on September 1 announced its rankings of world scientists with excellent achievements in scientific publications in 2023, in which there are 14 Vietnamese.