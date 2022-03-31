Festival Da Nang hosts hot air balloon festival to welcome tourists The central city of Da Nang held a hot air balloon festival on March 27 as part of an event to celebrate the resumption of international tourism activities, including welcoming the first international flight to the city. The festival showcased 17 colourful hot air balloons in several sizes which fly over the APEC Sculpture Garden located on Bach Dang Street.

Videos Short-distance travel a direction for tourism industry post-Covid According to the World Tourism Organisation, short-distance travel, community-based tourism, and green tourism are trends that can be adapted to ongoing pandemic conditions and even the post-pandemic period. Let’s learn about this trend in Mai Chau in Vietnam’s northwest.

Travel Hanoi welcomes first international tourists after pandemic hiatus The capital city of Hanoi has received its first foreign travelers as the country fully reopened international tourism on March 15 following two years of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.