Vietnam International Travel Mart 2022 opens
The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2022 opened in Hanoi on March 31 with the theme of “New Normal – New Opportunities”.
An art performance at Vietnam International Travel Mart 2022 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2022 opened in Hanoi on March 31 with the theme of “New Normal – New Opportunities”.
The four-day event attracts the participation of 500 businesses from 52 provinces and cities nationwide and Japan, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan (China), and Turkey.
Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Doan Van Viet said that the fair takes place in a special context as the industry has experienced a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and is recovering after the country's full reopening of tourism activities from March 15.
Along with activities within the framework of the Visit Vietnam Year 2022 themed “Quang Nam – A Green Destination”, the VITM is described as significant to re-start tourism trading, connectivity and development nationwide.
Viet stressed the need to invest in upgrading infrastructure and developing new products, destinations and air routes; improve the quality of human resources; and restructure the post-pandemic market.
He also asked localities and businesses to intensify connectivity and actively participate in the global value chain, and seek cooperation opportunities during the framework of the VITM.
This year’s fair is expected to draw over 2,000 businesses and 40,000 visitors. Tourism and aviation enterprises will offer more than 10,000 promotion tours, 100,000 cheap tickets and 1,000 gifts.
A wide range of activities will be held within the framework of the fair, including a national forum themed “Recover Vietnam Tourism – New orientation, New activities”./.