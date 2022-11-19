Business Domestic car sales to rise before Tet holiday: experts Vietnam’s automotive market is expected to see car sales rise during the holiday season, as the industry continues to recover after sluggish sales during the global pandemic, according to experts.

Business Sectors on course to surpass 2022 export goals With ten-month positive results, Vietnam’s major currency earners like aquatic products, rice, coffee, footwear and handbags are very likely to exceed their export revenue targets set early this year.

Business Over 7 million EUR to aid delta farmers’ green production The German-funded Green Innovation Centres for the Agriculture and Food Sector (GIC) project worth over 7 million EUR is underway in Mekong Delta localities.

Business Green FDI inflows promoted in Vietnam Danish toymaker LEGO has officially begun the construction of its 1 billion USD project in the southern province of Binh Duong as green investment starts to take shape in Vietnam.