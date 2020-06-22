Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam is ready to share its experience and support Iran to the best of its ability in battling the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Minh Khoi said on June 22.

He made the pledge during telephone talks with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi regarding the current situation and measures to bolster Vietnam-Iran relations amid the complexities brought about by COVID-19.

The Vietnamese official spoke highly of efforts by and the initial success of the Iranian Government and people in curbing the spread of the pandemic and resuming some economic activities.

Both sides noted that the two countries have ample room for cooperation. Ministries, sectors, and businesses therefore need to stand ready to further strengthen bilateral ties once the pandemic is brought under control.

They agreed to continue carrying out current cooperation mechanisms, giving priority to the organisation of the 10th meeting of the Vietnam-Iran Intergovernmental Committee and to speeding up talks on agreements on extradition, the handover of convicted persons, and judicial support, among others.

For his part, the Iranian Deputy FM congratulated Vietnam on its achievements in the fight against COVID-19, saying that Iran wants to study its experience in this regard.

He also highly valued Vietnam’s contributions as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and the ASEAN Chair in 2020, and voiced his hope that the country will continue to uphold its role and position in an effort to maintain peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

Views on regional and international issues of mutual concern were also exchanged./.