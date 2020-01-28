At a quarantine area of the Central Highlands Regional General Hospital (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is well controlling the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV), said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on January 28.

However, given the complex development of the disease in China, Vietnam should prepare for all scenarios, even the worst one when thousands are infected with the virus, and work hard to prevent it from spreading, the official said.



Dam asked the Ministry of Health to prepare medicines and necessary equipment, and promptly detect and quarantine nCoV patients, and urged centrally-run and provincial hospitals to swiftly set up emergency teams in localities.



nCoV treatment methods should be exchanged at online meetings to be jointly held by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Information and Communications, he said.



According to Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son, one of the two Chinese nationals who were the first confirmed cases of nCoV in Vietnam has recovered at Ho Chi Minh City-based Cho Ray Hospital.



Those who are suspected of carrying the virus are being quarantined and supervised, he said, stressing this proves that the Vietnamese medical sector has sufficient capacity to treat nCoV patients.



A report of the Health Ministry reveals that as of 18:00 on January 28, the virus had affected 4,581 people around the world, including 4,515 in 30 Chinese cities and provinces. The death toll has climbed to 107, all in China, and 976 patients have remained in critical conditions. A total of 6,973 people have been suspected of being infected with the virus while 60 have been discharged from hospital after recovery.



In Vietnam, among the 64 suspected cases, 25 negative to nCoV and 35 still kept in quarantine.



The virus has also been found in many countries and territories including Thailand, Australia, Singapore, the US, Japan, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, France, Cambodia, Canada, Germany, Ivory Coast, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan (China)./.

VNA