Society Embassy hosts New Year gathering with overseas Vietnamese in Belgium The Embassy of Vietnam in Belgium held a get-together with overseas Vietnamese on March 4 to celebrate the Lunar Year of the Buffalo.

Society Hanoi to re-open religious establishments, relic sites on March 8 Religious establishments, relic sites and tourist attractions in Hanoi will re-open on March 8 with preventive measures being still in place after they were temporarily closed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung said at a meeting on March 5.

Society USAID supports flood-affected people in Quang Ngai province As many as 456 households in Nghia Hanh district of the central province of Quang Ngai will benefit from financial support funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) for repairing and reinforcing their houses damaged by typhoons and floods last year.

Society First day after social distancing lifted in Hai Duong Strict social distancing measures were lifted in the northern province of Hai Duong, Vietnam’s latest COVID-19 hotspot, on midnight on March 3. Local people have begun to resume normal life while still following strict prevention regulations.