Former vice chairman of HCM City to appear in court A first-instance trial of former leaders and officials of the HCM City People's Committee will open on March 15 and last for five days.

Vinh Phuc moves towards sustainable population development The northern province of Vinh Phuc plans to have its entire population managed by the national population database system.

HCM City keeps shutdown of certain services in place Certain non-essential services in Ho Chi Minh City are to remain closed until further notice in an effort to prevent COVID-19 transmission while others have been allowed to resume.