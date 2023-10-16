Society Deputy PM inspects construction of Long Thanh airport Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on October 16 made a field trip to the construction site of Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai.

Society Ministry inspects IUU, disaster prevention in Phu Yen A delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, led by Minister Le Minh Hoan, had a working trip on October 15 and 16 to the south-central coastal province of Phu Yen to inspect the local prevention of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and disasters.

Society Conference spotlights public governance’s role in socio-economic recovery The 29th General Assembly and the 68th Conference of the Eastern Regional Organisation for Public Administration (EROPA) are taking place in Hanoi on October 16-20, highlighting the role of public governance in socio-economic recovery and development towards sustainable development goals.

Society Central Highlands faces severe shortage of teachers The Central Highlands region is facing a severe shortage of teachers at all educational levels, seriously affecting the universalisation of education for local people, especially ethnic minority people.