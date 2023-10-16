Vietnam, Japan exchange experience in maritime management
At the 2023 Vietnam-Japan Ocean Dialogue. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Agency of Seas and Islands (VASI) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) and the National Ocean Policy Secretariat at the Cabinet Office of Japan held their first-ever direct dialogue in Hanoi on October 16.
The event aimed to materialise the memorandum of understanding on cooperation in sea and ocean policy between the MoNRE and the Japanese Cabinet Office signed on October 8, 2018 as part of the visit to Japan by the Vietnamese Prime Minister.
VASI Director Nguyen Duc Toan stressed that the exchange of experience in maritime policy and strategy holds theoretical and practical significance for Vietnam.
The 2023 Vietnam-Japan Ocean Dialogue offers an opportunity for the two sides to share their views and experience in maritime management, he said, adding that its outcomes will contribute to strengthening connectivity and cooperation between Vietnam and Japan in general and between the VASI and the National Ocean Policy Secretariat in particular.
Participants looked into reports on Vietnam’s sea-related policies and laws, including those on maritime economic development, other issues like obstacles to offshore wind power study, and marine pollution prevention and control, along with Japan’s blue economy.
Notably, they discussed cooperation orientations between the two sides by 2025 with a vision towards 2030./.