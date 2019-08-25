Representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy and relevant agencies participate in the 21st Summer Diplomatic Games in Russia’s Tver province on August 24. (Photo: VNA)

Representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy and relevant agencies participated in the 21st Summer Diplomatic Games in Russia’s Tver province on August 24.The Vietnamese officials competed in the four categories of football, billiards, fishing and family sports, and won a silver prize in billiards and a bronze in men’s football.The annual event is held by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aiming to enhance exchanges between diplomatic agencies in the host country.This year’s tournament attracted the participation of nearly 40 diplomatic agencies and international organisations in Russia.In his message sent to the Games, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said sports have helped to strengthen solidarity between countries and improve human health.-VNA