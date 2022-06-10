Business Bac Giang strives to raise agricultural production value Bac Giang will focus attention on developing and increasing the production value of the agricultural sector in the time ahead, said Vice Chairman of the northern province’s People’s Committee Le O Pich.

Reference exchange rate up 3 VND on June 10 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,065 VND/USD on June 10, up 3 VND from the previous day.

Infographic Six items with export turnover exceeding 5 billion USD in 5 months of 2022 As many as 26 export commodities posted turnover of more than 1 billion USD in the first five months of 2022, accounting for 89.6 percent of Vietnam's export turnover. Of them, six items enjoyed turnover exceeding 5 billion USD, making up 62.3 percent.

EU Delegation to Vietnam explores investment opportunities in Binh Duong Ambassador Pier Giorgio Aliberti, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Vietnam, on June 9 had a working session with representatives of the People's Committee of Binh Duong to discuss investment opportunities in the southern province, especially in hi-technology and green industry development and environmental protection.