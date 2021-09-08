Sci-Tech Domestic tech accelerates investment in artificial intelligence Artificial intelligence (AI) is now the focus of global technology, with countries spending billions of dollars in research and development (R&D) to be at the forefront of new technology.

Sci-Tech Asia-Africa-Europe 1 undersea cable has problem again The Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE-1) undersea fiber optic cable had a problem on the S1H section on September 4, affecting Internet connection from Vietnam to Singapore.

Sci-Tech Vietnam ranks eighth in IPv6 adoption worldwide Vietnam’s Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) adoption rate reached 45 percent, ranking second in ASEAN and eighth globally, up two places from 2020, according to the Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC).