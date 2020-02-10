Vietnam, Laos boost security cooperation
Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam has affirmed that the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security will do its best to further comprehensive cooperation with Lao counterparts to meet demand in the new situation.
Minister of Public Security To Lam (L) and Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith (Photo: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) – Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam has affirmed that the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security will do its best to further comprehensive cooperation with Lao counterparts to meet demand in the new situation.
Minister Lam made the statement at a meeting with Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on February 10, during which the minister thanked the Lao PM for creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese and Lao ministries of public security to work closely together and jointly fight crimes, contributing to protecting security and order in each country.
He suggested that the two countries should continue offering mutual support in the near future, and hoped that Laos would help Vietnam fulfil its role as ASEAN Chair, ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Chair and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council this year.
Lam also informed his host about the outcomes of his talks with the Lao Minister of Public Security.
Thongloun Sisoulith, for his part, expressed his satisfaction about effective coordination between the two ministries over the past years, particularly in anti-crime and personnel training.
He wished that ties between the two public security forces would further grow for the sake of each country’s socio-economic development and external affairs.
At the talks earlier, Minister Lam and his Lao counterpart Vilay Lakhamphong reviewed joint work last year and set orientations to bilateral coordination this year.
Both sides pledged to effectively implement agreements by the two countries’ leaders this year and the cooperation agreement between the two governments that was adopted at the 42nd meeting of the Vietnam – Laos Inter-governmental Committee.
They will continue facilitating visits by leaders of the two ministries, promptly deal with contingencies and prevent hostile forces from sabotaging security and order in each nation.
Host and guest vowed to enhance information sharing, especially those regarding regional and global issues impacting security and order, as well as fight terrorism, drug trafficking and illegal immigration, and counter the threats of non-traditional security affecting bilateral cooperation.
They will also effectively realise international conventions and agreements to which the two countries are members, conduct negotiations for the signing of an extradition agreement, and offer mutual support at regional and global forums.
The two governments’ agreements in border areas will be carried out in order to ensure security and order and building a borderline of peace, cooperation and development.
Concluding the talks, the two sides signed a plan to implement 2020 cooperation agreement between the two ministries.
On the occasion, Lam presented Friendship Orders and Medals to 18 officials of the Lao Ministry of Public Security in recognition of their contributions to ties between the two ministries./.
Minister Lam made the statement at a meeting with Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on February 10, during which the minister thanked the Lao PM for creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese and Lao ministries of public security to work closely together and jointly fight crimes, contributing to protecting security and order in each country.
He suggested that the two countries should continue offering mutual support in the near future, and hoped that Laos would help Vietnam fulfil its role as ASEAN Chair, ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Chair and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council this year.
Lam also informed his host about the outcomes of his talks with the Lao Minister of Public Security.
Thongloun Sisoulith, for his part, expressed his satisfaction about effective coordination between the two ministries over the past years, particularly in anti-crime and personnel training.
He wished that ties between the two public security forces would further grow for the sake of each country’s socio-economic development and external affairs.
At the talks earlier, Minister Lam and his Lao counterpart Vilay Lakhamphong reviewed joint work last year and set orientations to bilateral coordination this year.
Both sides pledged to effectively implement agreements by the two countries’ leaders this year and the cooperation agreement between the two governments that was adopted at the 42nd meeting of the Vietnam – Laos Inter-governmental Committee.
They will continue facilitating visits by leaders of the two ministries, promptly deal with contingencies and prevent hostile forces from sabotaging security and order in each nation.
Host and guest vowed to enhance information sharing, especially those regarding regional and global issues impacting security and order, as well as fight terrorism, drug trafficking and illegal immigration, and counter the threats of non-traditional security affecting bilateral cooperation.
They will also effectively realise international conventions and agreements to which the two countries are members, conduct negotiations for the signing of an extradition agreement, and offer mutual support at regional and global forums.
The two governments’ agreements in border areas will be carried out in order to ensure security and order and building a borderline of peace, cooperation and development.
Concluding the talks, the two sides signed a plan to implement 2020 cooperation agreement between the two ministries.
On the occasion, Lam presented Friendship Orders and Medals to 18 officials of the Lao Ministry of Public Security in recognition of their contributions to ties between the two ministries./.