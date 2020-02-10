Politics PM extends sympathy to Thailand over mass shooting Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 9 sent a letter of condolences to his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha over the mass shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Politics Vietnam remembers assistance of Russian war veterans: Minister The Vietnamese Party, State, army and people always keep in mind the whole-hearted, great and effective assistance of Russian war veterans during the past struggle for national liberation, a high-ranking officer has said.

Politics Vietnam will make all efforts to deepen ties with Cuba: Politburo member The Party, State and people of Vietnam will make every endeavour to consolidate and deepen traditional, special friendship with Cuba, said Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member and head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation, during her meetings with Cuban leaders this week.

Politics Myanmar State Counsellor highlights importance of ties with Vietnam Vietnamese Ambassador to Myanmar Ly Quoc Tuan on February 7 paid a courtesy visit to State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi in Nay Pyi Taw.