At the event (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet and his Lao counterpart Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune co-chaired the 8th political consultation between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs in Vientiane, Laos, on June 28.

Both sides expressed their delight at the positive development of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries over the past years, including their close coordination to hold Laos visits by Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong in April 2023 and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in January 2023.

They pledged to jointly prepare for high-level visits and important cooperation mechanisms in the near future while working closely together with ministries, agencies and localities to implement high-level agreements.

On global and regional issues, they shared the view that amid complicated and uncertain developments in the region and the world, the two sides need to further enhance their tradition of close coordination and mutual support at international and regional forums, especially the United Nations, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and sub-regional cooperation mechanisms, particularly in strategic issues related to peace and stability in the region.

Viet affirmed that Vietnam will continue working closely with and offering all possible support to Laos to help the country successfully assume the role of ASEAN Chair in 2024, contributing to maintaining the bloc's unity and central role.

About the East Sea issue, they pledged to join other ASEAN member nations to maintain the bloc's common stance on the East Sea issue, settle disputes via peaceful means in line with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and strive to soon reach an effective and efficient Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

Regarding collaboration between the two foreign ministries, they consented to continue with their cooperation agreement for the 2021-2025 period, maintain regular and effective consultation mechanisms at the ministerial and deputy ministerial levels, enhance the exchange of information and professional experience between their units, particularly in policy research; economic diplomacy; consular, overseas Vietnamese and border affairs; and personnel training.

The two sides also agreed to hold the 9th political consultation at the deputy foreign minister level in Vietnam next year./.