Society Job training outside prisons proposed for inmates Minister of Public Security To Lam has proposed to the National Assembly a draft resolution on piloting a model of organising job orientation and training outside of prisons for inmates.

Society France helps Vietnam with administrative modernisation France will provide technical assistance for Vietnam to streamline administrative procedures, improve its business environment and build the e-government and digital transformation under a cooperation programme between the Vietnamese Government Office and the French Embassy in Vietnam released on June 3.

Society President reiterates importance of history to preserve national values President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received a delegation of the Vietnam Association of Historical Sciences (VAHS) in Hanoi on June 3, discussing general historical education - research and the VAHS’s development orientations.