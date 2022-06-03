Vietnam, Laos vow to boost cooperation in drug combat
The Vietnamese and Lao ministries of public security will work harder to raise the efficiency of cooperation in drug combat, heard a meeting in Vietnam’s central province of Thua Thien-Hue on June 3.
The two ministries reviewed the implementation of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in drug fight, signed in the Lao capital city of Vientiane on August 9, 2021.
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Duy Ngoc pointed out increasing cross-border drug cases, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.
He suggested the two sides work on orientations and tasks to improve the collaboration in the time ahead.
It was reported that after the six-month implementation of the MoU, competent forces detected 112 cases, with 140 individuals, and 83.6kg of heroin and 109kg of meth seized.
The two sides identified 26 organisations trafficking drugs from Laos to Vietnam, and arrested 16 Vietnamese wanted drug traffickers in the neighbouring country, according to the report.
Under the document, 202 headquarters were built for Lao public security forces in hamlets bordering Vietnam.
Vietnam’s public security forces also helped their Lao counterparts in the management work, the compilation of relevant legal documents and personnel training, and provided them with necessary equipment to serve the combat.
The Lao side said it highly values Vietnam’s valuable support which has contributed to the fight against cross-border crimes.
Vietnam and Laos share a border of over 2,300km that runs across 10 Vietnamese provinces and 10 Lao localities./.