Vietnam, Laos work closely in compiling documents on NA relations
General Secretary of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong had a working session in Hanoi on January 4 with Vice President of the Lao legislature Chaleun Yiapaoher on documents on the NA history as well as the relationship between the two legislative bodies.
Cuong said that Vietnamese NA leaders appreciate the Vietnam visit by Chaleun Yiapaoher, and consider it a vivid manifestation of the Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.
The Lao guest stressed that bilateral relations are developing well, with collaboration between the two NAs becoming more effective and substantive.
Sharing experiences in building documents related to the NA history, Cuong said that the NA Office has collaborated with leading experts in the field of historical science to compile and publish the 4-volume History of the National Assembly of Vietnam book series for the 1946 - 2011 period, and is currently continuing to research and compile those on the operation for the 2011 – 2026 period.
Priority should be given to collecting blank documents, especially during the war period, meeting history witnesses and leaders of the NA through periods to exchange, interview and take notes to serve compilation work. In addition, newly collected documents needs to be verified and appraised according to strict and scientific processes, he said.
The Vietnamese official also affirmed that Vietnam is willing to support and provide information to help Laos build documents on its NA history.
Speaking highly of the Vietnamese side’s ideas, the Lao guest expressed his hope that that the Vietnamese NA will continue to share experiences and give suggestions, and proposed researching the publication of a book on the history of traditional relations between the two legislatures in the near future./.