Vietnam logs 1,670 COVID-19 cases on July 30
A health worker prepares to administer COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total 1,670 COVID-19 cases were logged on July 30, raising the national caseload to 10,778,154, according to the Ministry of Health.
A total 7,974 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on the day, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,905,519. There are 42 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,093.
On July 29, 641,639 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 245,398,698./.