Health Vietnam sees big differences in maternal, child health care among regions, ethnic groups Maternal and child health care in Vietnam has seen many positive changes, but there remains a disparity between regions and among ethnic groups, heard a conference held by the Ministry of Health in Hanoi on July 28.

Health PM orders faster COVID-19 vaccination amid rising case number Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged the Ministry of Health and relevant ministries and agencies as well as the People’s Committees of cities and provinces nationwide to strictly implement his dispatch issued on July 25 regarding the speeding up of COVID-19 vaccination, the Government Office said in a statement.