Vietnam logs additional 12,103 COVID-19 cases
Taking samples for COVID-19 testing in Hanoi's Hoang Mai district (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded an additional 12,103 COVID-19 infections, including 12,097 domestic and six imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 6pm on August 28, the Ministry of Health announced.
Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s current largest pandemic hotspot, logged the highest number of infections with 5,481 cases. It was followed by the neighbouring provinces of Binh Duong with 4,049 cases and Dong Nai, with 797 infections.
The remainders were detected in Long An (451), Tien Giang (241), Dong Thap (143), Da Nang (109), Khanh Hoa (92), Quang Binh (90), Kien Giang (77), Nghe An (70), Hanoi (61), Dak Lak (60), Binh Thuan (49), Can Tho (37), Ba Ria - Vung Tau (35), Ben Tre (25), Thua Thien Hue (24), Thanh Hoa (22), An Giang (20), Phu Yen (16), Soc Trang (16), Quang Ngai (15), Bac Lieu (13), Quang Nam (13), Tra Vinh (13), Binh Phuoc (13), Hau Giang (11), Binh Dinh (11), Dak Nong (8 ), Vinh Long (6), Ninh Thuan (6), Ha Tinh (6), Ca Mau (5), Lam Dong (4), Lang Son (3), Gia Lai (2), Bac Ninh (2), and Bac Giang (1).
Of those, 6,468 cases were found in the community and the rest in locked down areas and quarantine sites.
The new infections brought the country's total number of infections since the pandemic broke out in early 2020 to 422,469.
Also on August 28, a further 12,375 patients were given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of recoveries to 210,989.
Meanwhile, 352 fatalities related to the disease were reported on the same day, lifting the country’s death toll 10,405.
More than 304,000 doses of vaccines were administered on August 27. The country has to date administered over 19.15 million doses of vaccines, with more than 2.32 million people having been fully vaccinated./.
