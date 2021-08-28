Health WHO presents medical supplies to support Vietnam’s COVID-19 fight The World Health Organization (WHO) has handed over medical supplies and consumables to the Ministry of Health as part of its continuing support to the Vietnamese Government for COVID-19 response.

Health An Giang Cardiovascular Hospital receives award from World Stroke Organisation An Giang Cardiovascular Hospital in the Mekong Delta province of the same name on August 27 was presented the Golden Status Award by the World Stroke Organisation (WSO) for its achievements in the treatment of stroke.

Health HCM City receives medical supplies, vehicles for COVID-19 fight Ho Chi Minh City’s People's Committee on August 27 received medical supplies and vehicles worth 161 billion VND donated by the Truong Hai Automobile Joint Stock Company (THACO) in support of the city's COVD-19 fight.

Health Caseload exceeds 410,000, additional 386 deaths reported The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam reached 410,366 as 12,920 new infections were reported on August 27 evening.